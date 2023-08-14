How Many People Use Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports and How Much Does Medicaid Spend on Those People?

Data: The KFF State Health Facts on people who use LTSS use the T-MSIS Research Identifiable Demographic-Eligibility and Claims Files (T-MSIS data). Current State Health Facts include data from CY 2018, 2019, and 2020, but the methodology is intended to be applied in all years from 2016 onwards. Each year of data generally has multiple different releases and different releases will produce different counts of people using LTSS. Overview of Methods: KFF included all people with at least one month of Medicaid enrollment who were using the following types of LTSS: institutional care (care provided in a nursing facility or intermediate care facility) and HCBS (home health, personal care, 1915(c) waiver, 1115 waiver, and “other” HCBS). Several summary level indicators categorize people who used specific types of LTSS as using only institutional care, only HCBS, or both types of care. KFF categorized claims using the type-of-service code from the first line claim, which was applied to the header claim in a merged dataset. More details are below. Institutional LTSS: KFF defined enrollees who used institutional LTSS if they had a claim for care provided at either a nursing facility or intermediate care facility (see table below). TOS_CD Values KFF Categorization Of Type of Institutional LTSS Description 9 Nursing Facility Nursing facility services for individuals age 21 or older (other than services in an institution for mental disease) 45 Nursing Facility Nursing facility services for individuals age 65 or older in institutions for mental diseases 46 Intermediate Care Facility Intermediate care facility (ICF)/Intermediate Care Facilities for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (IIDICF)/Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (IID) services 47 Nursing Facility Nursing facility services, other than in institutions for mental diseases 59 Nursing Facility Skilled nursing facility services for individuals under age 21 Home and Community-Based Services: KFF used eligibility information and claims files to identify people who used HCBS. Enrollees who had at least one month of 1915(c) enrollment (WVR_1915C_MOS > 0) were identified as using 1915(c) waiver services. For people who did not have any enrollment in a 1915(c) waiver, KFF used the claims to determine whether they were using HCBS, including home health, personal care, or other HCBS (see table below). If enrollees used home health, personal care, or other HCBS; and were enrolled in an 1115 waiver (WVR_TYPE_CD equal to 01 or 29), and lived in a state that provided HCBS through an 1115 waiver, they were identified as using 1115 waiver services. From 2018-2020, the following states provided HCBS through an 1115 waiver: AZ, AR, CA, DE, HI, KS, MD, MN, NJ, NM, NY, RI, TN, TX, VT, and WA. For enrollees who used HCBS but were not enrolled in a 1915(c) or 1115 waiver as described above, KFF categorized the types of services they were using as home health, personal care, or other HCBS. Enrollees could use multiple types of HCBS in those categories. KFF compared the T-MSIS data to older HCBS surveys from 2018 and 2020 and identified discrepancies which suggest that the “other HCBS” group likely includes some people using HCBS through a 1915 state plan authority and some people using HCBS through a waiver in states that did not populate 1915(c) information on the eligibility file. KFF counted only the enrollees with the top 50% of home health claims in each state as people who used home health to exclude people who used short-term home health. The cut-off point reflects the distribution of home health claim counts per enrollee in each state and was selected to calibrate counts such that the number of people using LTSS in each state was similar to the number identified in the older KFF surveys. The specific claim count cut-off varied by state and year. In 2020, the claim counts for the top 50% of people who used home health services in each state ranged from 1 claim in Utah to 28 claims in Massachusetts. Similarly, KFF counted only enrollees with the top 75% of personal care claims as people who used personal care in each state. The claim count cut-off varies by state and year. In 2020, the claim counts for the top 75% of people who used personal care services in each state ranged from 2 claims in Illinois and Delaware to 126 claims in Massachusetts.

TOS_CD Values KFF Categorization Of Type of HCBS Description 16 Home Health Home health services — Nursing services 17 Home Health Home health services — Home health aide services 18 Home Health Home health services — Medical supplies, equipment, and appliances suitable for use in the home 19 Home Health Home health services — Physical therapy provided by a home health agency or by a facility licensed by the State to provide medical rehabilitation services 20 Home Health Home health services — Occupational therapy provided by a home health agency or by a facility licensed by the State to provide medical rehabilitation services 21 Home Health Home health services — Speech pathology and audiology services provided by a home health agency or by a facility licensed by the State to provide medical rehabilitation services 51 Personal Care Personal care services 62 Other HCBS HCBS — Case management services 63 Other HCBS HCBS — Homemaker services 64 Home Health HCBS — Home health aide services 65 Personal Care HCBS — Personal care services 66 Other HCBS HCBS — Adult day health services 67 Other HCBS HCBS — Habilitation services 68 Other HCBS HCBS — Respite care services 69 Other HCBS HCBS — Day treatment or other partial hospitalization services, psychosocial rehabilitation services and clinic services (whether or not furnished in a facility) for individuals with chronic mental illness 70 Other HCBS HCBS — Day Care 71 Other HCBS HCBS — Training for family members 72 Other HCBS HCBS — Minor modification to the home 73 Other HCBS HCBS — Other services requested by the agency and approved by CMS as cost effective and necessary to avoid institutionalization 74 Other HCBS HCBS — Expanded habilitation services — Prevocational services 75 Other HCBS HCBS — Expanded habilitation services — Educational services 76 Other HCBS HCBS — Expanded habilitation services — Supported employment services, which facilitate paid employment 77 Other HCBS HCBS65-plus — Case management services 78 Other HCBS HCBS-65-plus — Homemaker services 79 Home Health HCBS-65-plus — Home health aide services 80 Personal Care HCBS-65-plus — Personal care services 81 Other HCBS HCBS-65-plus — Adult day health services 82 Other HCBS HCBS-65-plus — Respite care services 83 Other HCBS HCBS-65-plus — Other medical and social services 144 Other HCBS Payments to individuals for personal assistance services under 1915(j) Notes: Only people who were not enrolled in either an 1915(c) or 1115 waiver were grouped into home health, personal care, and other HCBS based on the types of service they were using. Key Limitations: For HCBS, where there are few established benchmarks on the number of people using services, KFF calibrated the selection criteria such that state-level counts were similar to the results from KFF’s HCBS survey. For most states, the approach yielded reasonable results but in several cases, there were significant discrepancies between the survey data and the T-MSIS output. Examples include Maine (where the 1915(c) enrollees appear to be showing up as people who used state plan services), Rhode Island (which has low counts of people using HCBS in all categories), and Wisconsin (where the 1915(c) enrollees are showing up as people who used other HCBS).