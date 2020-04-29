Double Jeopardy: Low Wage Workers at Risk for Health and Financial Implications of COVID-19
|Appendix Table 1: Low-Wage Workers by State and Industry, 2018
|Low Wage Workers By Industry
|State
|All Workers
|
Low-Wage
Workers
|Retail
|Health Care
|Ent/Acc./Food
|Other
|Alabama
|1,863,000
|448,500
|19%
|10%
|20%
|51%
|Alaska
|316,300
|60,500
|20%
|9%
|17%
|54%
|Arizona
|2,848,400
|572,200
|18%
|8%
|20%
|53%
|Arkansas
|1,141,000
|254,300
|17%
|11%
|18%
|54%
|California
|16,441,200
|3,166,400
|17%
|7%
|19%
|56%
|Colorado
|2,624,000
|431,800
|19%
|8%
|20%
|53%
|Connecticut
|1,550,700
|248,300
|18%
|12%
|17%
|53%
|Delaware
|405,500
|81,200
|24%
|10%
|20%
|46%
|DC
|350,500
|40,800
|12%
|5%
|25%
|58%
|Florida
|8,552,300
|1,885,700
|20%
|8%
|21%
|50%
|Georgia
|4,414,900
|921,700
|19%
|7%
|20%
|53%
|Hawaii
|574,400
|91,000
|18%
|8%
|25%
|50%
|Idaho
|705,100
|171,000
|21%
|9%
|17%
|53%
|Illinois
|5,572,900
|1,019,800
|18%
|10%
|20%
|53%
|Indiana
|2,870,300
|581,800
|17%
|11%
|19%
|53%
|Iowa
|1,386,100
|244,000
|17%
|9%
|21%
|54%
|Kansas
|1,235,100
|258,000
|17%
|9%
|19%
|55%
|Kentucky
|1,771,900
|402,200
|19%
|10%
|18%
|53%
|Louisiana
|1,794,400
|439,900
|19%
|12%
|23%
|46%
|Maine
|568,100
|98,000
|16%
|12%
|19%
|53%
|Maryland
|2,721,000
|417,300
|18%
|10%
|22%
|50%
|Massachusetts
|3,101,700
|435,400
|19%
|9%
|20%
|52%
|Michigan
|4,170,200
|901,500
|19%
|10%
|20%
|51%
|Minnesota
|2,592,700
|415,000
|19%
|13%
|17%
|51%
|Mississippi
|1,103,000
|285,200
|18%
|12%
|21%
|49%
|Missouri
|2,586,200
|527,200
|20%
|12%
|19%
|49%
|Montana
|440,200
|94,200
|17%
|8%
|25%
|50%
|Nebraska
|840,100
|155,400
|19%
|9%
|19%
|54%
|Nevada
|1,292,100
|258,400
|19%
|5%
|28%
|48%
|New Hampshire
|613,900
|93,300
|27%
|8%
|19%
|46%
|New Jersey
|3,956,800
|634,800
|20%
|9%
|17%
|54%
|New Mexico
|771,400
|207,500
|17%
|9%
|23%
|51%
|New York
|8,331,500
|1,421,500
|19%
|12%
|18%
|52%
|North Carolina
|4,301,100
|911,800
|19%
|8%
|21%
|52%
|North Dakota
|342,400
|52,500
|20%
|11%
|18%
|50%
|Ohio
|4,989,400
|1,005,300
|18%
|12%
|21%
|50%
|Oklahoma
|1,568,300
|367,400
|21%
|10%
|19%
|50%
|Oregon
|1,761,000
|334,900
|18%
|9%
|20%
|53%
|Pennsylvania
|5,461,800
|1,034,700
|19%
|11%
|19%
|51%
|Rhode Island
|463,300
|74,800
|20%
|12%
|21%
|48%
|South Carolina
|2,038,500
|455,400
|19%
|9%
|22%
|50%
|South Dakota
|375,800
|77,500
|18%
|9%
|19%
|53%
|Tennessee
|2,752,600
|613,500
|19%
|8%
|20%
|52%
|Texas
|11,903,600
|2,580,700
|19%
|9%
|20%
|52%
|Utah
|1,322,900
|277,300
|17%
|9%
|16%
|58%
|Vermont
|268,200
|43,600
|17%
|9%
|17%
|58%
|Virginia
|3,690,700
|655,500
|19%
|8%
|20%
|53%
|Washington
|3,293,800
|537,700
|18%
|9%
|19%
|54%
|West Virginia
|665,400
|148,200
|22%
|13%
|23%
|42%
|Wisconsin
|2,619,600
|446,500
|18%
|11%
|17%
|54%
|Wyoming
|251,500
|55,600
|19%
|9%
|23%
|49%
|Note: “Workers” includes nonelderly adults earning at least $1000 in past year and working at least 20 hours per week in a usual week working. “Low Wage Workers” includes workers in bottom quintile of earners.
Source: KFF analysis of 2018 American Community Survey, 1-Year Estimates.