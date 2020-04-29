menu

Double Jeopardy: Low Wage Workers at Risk for Health and Financial Implications of COVID-19

Rachel Garfield , Matthew Rae , Gary Claxton, and Kendal Orgera
Published: Apr 29, 2020

Appendix Table 1: Low-Wage Workers by State and Industry, 2018
Low Wage Workers By Industry
State All Workers
Low-Wage
Workers
 Retail Health Care Ent/Acc./Food Other
Alabama 1,863,000 448,500 19% 10% 20% 51%
Alaska 316,300 60,500 20% 9% 17% 54%
Arizona 2,848,400 572,200 18% 8% 20% 53%
Arkansas 1,141,000 254,300 17% 11% 18% 54%
California 16,441,200 3,166,400 17% 7% 19% 56%
Colorado 2,624,000 431,800 19% 8% 20% 53%
Connecticut 1,550,700 248,300 18% 12% 17% 53%
Delaware 405,500 81,200 24% 10% 20% 46%
DC 350,500 40,800 12% 5% 25% 58%
Florida 8,552,300 1,885,700 20% 8% 21% 50%
Georgia 4,414,900 921,700 19% 7% 20% 53%
Hawaii 574,400 91,000 18% 8% 25% 50%
Idaho 705,100 171,000 21% 9% 17% 53%
Illinois 5,572,900 1,019,800 18% 10% 20% 53%
Indiana 2,870,300 581,800 17% 11% 19% 53%
Iowa 1,386,100 244,000 17% 9% 21% 54%
Kansas 1,235,100 258,000 17% 9% 19% 55%
Kentucky 1,771,900 402,200 19% 10% 18% 53%
Louisiana 1,794,400 439,900 19% 12% 23% 46%
Maine 568,100 98,000 16% 12% 19% 53%
Maryland 2,721,000 417,300 18% 10% 22% 50%
Massachusetts 3,101,700 435,400 19% 9% 20% 52%
Michigan 4,170,200 901,500 19% 10% 20% 51%
Minnesota 2,592,700 415,000 19% 13% 17% 51%
Mississippi 1,103,000 285,200 18% 12% 21% 49%
Missouri 2,586,200 527,200 20% 12% 19% 49%
Montana 440,200 94,200 17% 8% 25% 50%
Nebraska 840,100 155,400 19% 9% 19% 54%
Nevada 1,292,100 258,400 19% 5% 28% 48%
New Hampshire 613,900 93,300 27% 8% 19% 46%
New Jersey 3,956,800 634,800 20% 9% 17% 54%
New Mexico 771,400 207,500 17% 9% 23% 51%
New York 8,331,500 1,421,500 19% 12% 18% 52%
North Carolina 4,301,100 911,800 19% 8% 21% 52%
North Dakota 342,400 52,500 20% 11% 18% 50%
Ohio 4,989,400 1,005,300 18% 12% 21% 50%
Oklahoma 1,568,300 367,400 21% 10% 19% 50%
Oregon 1,761,000 334,900 18% 9% 20% 53%
Pennsylvania 5,461,800 1,034,700 19% 11% 19% 51%
Rhode Island 463,300 74,800 20% 12% 21% 48%
South Carolina 2,038,500 455,400 19% 9% 22% 50%
South Dakota 375,800 77,500 18% 9% 19% 53%
Tennessee 2,752,600 613,500 19% 8% 20% 52%
Texas 11,903,600 2,580,700 19% 9% 20% 52%
Utah 1,322,900 277,300 17% 9% 16% 58%
Vermont 268,200 43,600 17% 9% 17% 58%
Virginia 3,690,700 655,500 19% 8% 20% 53%
Washington 3,293,800 537,700 18% 9% 19% 54%
West Virginia 665,400 148,200 22% 13% 23% 42%
Wisconsin 2,619,600 446,500 18% 11% 17% 54%
Wyoming 251,500 55,600 19% 9% 23% 49%
Note: “Workers” includes nonelderly adults earning at least $1000 in past year and working at least 20 hours per week in a usual week working. “Low Wage Workers” includes workers in bottom quintile of earners.
Source: KFF analysis of 2018 American Community Survey, 1-Year Estimates.
