This report, Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries in 2021, tracks funding levels of the donor governments that collectively provide the bulk of international assistance for AIDS through bilateral programs and contributions to multilateral organizations. The new report, produced as a partnership between KFF and UNAIDS, provides the latest data available on donor funding disbursements based on data provided by governments. It includes their bilateral assistance to low- and middle-income countries and contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as well as UNITAID.

Previous versions by publish date:

July 2021 (.pdf)

July 2020 (.pdf)

July 2019 (.pdf)

July 2018 (.pdf)

July 2017 (.pdf)

July 2016 (.pdf)

July 2015 (.pdf)

July 2014 (.pdf)

September 2013 (.pdf)

July 2012 (.pdf)

July 2011 (.pdf)

July 2010 (.pdf)

July 2009 (.pdf)

July 2008 (.pdf)

June 2007 (.pdf)

July 2006 (.pdf)

July 2005 (.pdf)