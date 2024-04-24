Donor Government Funding for Family Planning in 2022

This report provides an analysis of donor government funding for family planning in low- and middle-income countries in 2022, the most recent year available, as well as trends over time. It includes both bilateral funding from donor governments and their contributions to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It is part of an effort by KFF to track such funding that began after the London Summit on Family Planning in 2012. Overall, we find that donor government funding for family planning declined between 2021 and 2022, due both to actual reductions in funding from most donor governments as well as the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar; this was the lowest level of funding since 2016.

Key findings include the following: