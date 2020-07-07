menu

Comparing Private Payer and Medicare Payment Rates for Select Inpatient Hospital Services

Eric Lopez, Gary Claxton, Karyn Schwartz , Matthew Rae , Nancy Ochieng, and Tricia Neuman
Published: Jul 07, 2020

Appendix Table 1: Distribution of Private Payer and Medicare Payment Rates for Select Diagnoses, 2017
Medicare Private Payer Private-to-Medicare Mean Payment Ratio
Diagnosis 25th  percentile Median 75th  percentile Mean 25th  percentile Median 75th  percentile Mean
Angioplasty
(DRG 247)		 $13,337 $15,005
$17,402
$15,782
$24,045
 $32,544
$42,663
$35,321
 2.24
Bariatric
(DRG 621)
$9,854
$11,229
$12,955
$11,531
$15,843
$21,092
$27,143
$22,179
 1.92
Bowel
(DRG 330)
$15,314
$17,116
$20,083
$18,940
$20,205
$28,655
$39,926
$32,733
 1.73
Cellulitis
(DRG 603)
$5,310
$5,928
$7,019
$6,511
$6,678
$9,416
$13,647
$10,980
 1.69
Gastroenteritis
(DRG 392)
$4,759
$5,304
$6,322
$5,872
$6,655
$9,341
$13,224
$11,055
 1.88
Knee and Hip
(DRG 470)
$12,643
$14,084
$16,259
$14,747
$21,519
$27,812
$35,704
$30,099
 2.04
Respiratory Infection
(DRG 177)*
$10,825
$12,124
$14,263
$13,297
$15,160
$24,134
$39,543
$33,786
 2.54
Respiratory with ventilator <=96 hours
(DRG 208)*
$14,173
$15,960
$19,061
$17,437
$20,025
$29,639
$43,140
$36,758
 2.11
Respiratory with ventilator >96 hours
(DRG 207)*
$31,836
$37,291
$45,324
$40,218
$50,435
$77,902
$124,532
$100,461
 2.50
Uterus
(DRG 743)
$7,457
$8,505
$9,967
$9,232
$9,550
$13,168
$17,750
$14,444
 1.56
NOTES: *Denotes a DRG that includes inpatient services requiring similar treatments to COVID-19.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters Database (IBM Corporation), and Medicare Provider   Payment and Utilization Data public use files for inpatient hospital services (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), for 2017.
