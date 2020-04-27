menu

Nancy Ochieng

Policy Analyst, Program on Medicare Policy

Washington, DC

Nancy Ochieng is a Policy Analyst with the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicare Policy. She performs research and policy analysis on issues related to Medicare rate setting, health care costs, and affordability.

Prior to joining the Kaiser Family Foundation, she worked at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services where she focused on hospice and home health payment and quality policies, as well as health information technology issues.

Nancy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and is currently completing her Master’s degree in Health Policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

