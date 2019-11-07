Blue Wall Voices Project

Republican Voters and President Trump

Most Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters (73%) also say they prefer President Trump to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2020 election with about one-fourth (26%) saying they prefer another candidate to be the Republican Party’s nominee. Those who self-identify as Republicans are more tied to President Trump with nearly eight in ten (78%) saying they prefer President Trump be the nominee compared to about six in ten (62%) independents who lean Republican in their views.

Most voters who say they are going to vote for President Trump in 2020 do not see a scenario in which he would no longer have their vote. Seven in ten Trump voters say there is not a policy he could enact or fail to enact that would make them no longer vote for him while three in ten (28%) say they can think of a scenario that would make them no longer vote for President Trump.

When asked to offer in their own words what policy President Trump could enact, or fail to enact, that would make them no longer vote for him, one-fifth (6% of all 2020 Trump voters) say that if he no longer continued to support gun rights they would no longer vote for him. This is followed by one in six (4% of all 2020 Trump voters) who offered that if he changed his position on immigration, they would no longer vote for him. Other issues that were offered include supporting Medicare-for-all (2%), supporting access to abortions (2%), or if foreign relations worsened (2%). Few Trump voters said they would not vote for President Trump if he endangered the constitution (1%).