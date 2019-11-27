The Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post Climate Change Survey

The latest partnership survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Washington Post examines the public’s views, awareness, and preferences related to climate change. The poll assesses the public’s belief in whether human activity is causing the climate to change, as well as levels of concern and support for policy solutions to address climate change. It also probes the public’s willingness to accept the types of trade-offs that are associated with policy solutions, and finds that there are limits to public support and engagement on this issue. A companion survey of U.S. teens explores how this age group views the issue of climate change and its potential impact on their generation.

This survey is the 34th in a series of surveys dating back to 1995 that have been conducted as a part of The Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation Survey Project.

