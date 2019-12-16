Health Policy Resources for Covering the Democratic Presidential Primary Debates

As the Democratic presidential candidates continue to debate and campaign for their party’s 2020 nomination, health care ranks high on the list of issues that Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want the candidates to discuss. KFF offers independent, non-partisan policy analysis, polling and other research and has experts who can provide context, explain trade-offs and provide key data points on health care issues that may arise in the debates and broader campaign. Some key resources:

Medicare-for-all and Other Proposals to Expand Public Coverage

Our November poll examines which candidates Democrats trust on health care and assesses public support for Medicare-for-all and a public option. This slideshow captures our most relevant polling data on the public’s views of Medicare-for-all, a public option and other approaches.

This slideshow highlights the leading candidates’ positions on Medicare-for-all and a public option, including key differences among plans. This side-by-side comparison tool compares the major bills introduced in Congress this year to expand public health coverage. This testimony explains the different approaches and their implications.

This column from KFF’s Drew Altman highlights how Medicare-for-all is popular with Democrats in key battleground states but significantly less so among swing voters. (Additional Drew Altman columns here.)

Prescription Drug Costs This brief describes recent and proposed changes to control Medicare drug spending and lower beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket costs. This slideshow compares key features of the House-passed bill, the Senate Finance Committee’s bi-partisan bill, and a House Republicans’ bill. This explainer examines the concept of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Our February poll looks at Americans’ experiences with prescription drugs and their views on policy changes aimed at lowering drug prices. This data note probes seniors’ experiences. Health Costs and Surprise Medical Bills

This analysis estimates how often consumers receive surprise medical bills when getting emergency room and hospital care, and describes key proposals to protect consumers. This brief looks at variations by conditions, with heart attack patients and women undergoing mastectomies having a higher-than-average chance of getting an unexpected out-of-network bill.

This polling data note looks at Americans’ challenges affording health care.

Abortion and Other Reproductive Health Issues

This analysis looks at state laws affecting insurance coverage for abortion services in Medicaid, Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace plans, and other private insurance. This brief examines the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for abortion with limited exceptions.

This updated slideshow examine the public’s views on Roe v. Wade, state laws prohibiting abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, coverage for preventive services under the ACA, new Title X regulations, and other reproductive health policy issues.

Affordable Care Act and Protections for Pre-Existing Conditions

This explainer examines the potential impact of the Texas v. U.S. court case that, with the Trump Administration’s support, aims to overturn the entire ACA. This chart collection highlights key polling data related to the ACA and its provisions.

This updated analysis estimates the number and share of people by state with “declinable” pre-existing conditions that would have prevented them from buying their own health insurance based on the underwriting practices in place in most states prior to the ACA.

Medicaid and the Uninsured

This report assesses the effects of the ACA’s Medicaid expansion on coverage, access to care, state budgets, and the economy in states that adopted it.

This brief looks at how the number of people without health insurance changed under the ACA and why millions remain uninsured today. This brief looks at health coverage and care, and he uninsured rate, for undocumented immigrants, who are ineligible for Medicaid, Medicare and ACA coverage.