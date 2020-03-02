menu

World Bank Economist, Physician Discuss How Africa Can Prepare For Coronavirus, Other Disease Outbreaks

Mar 02, 2020

Brookings Institution’s “Africa in Focus”: Preparing for the coronavirus and other epidemics in Africa
Patricia Geli, senior economist for the health, nutrition, and population global practice at the World Bank, discusses potential economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and provides recommendations on how Africa can prepare for this and future disease outbreaks (2/28).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: COVID-19: A doctor explores preparedness in Ghana
In this guest post, Bertha Serwa Ayi, adjunct assistant professor of medicine at the Nebraska Medical Center and an adjunct lecturer at the University of Development Studies, Ghana, discusses Ghana’s preparedness for coronavirus cases, writing, “Ghana still has much to do in the coming weeks to prepare for a pandemic as WHO as directed” (2/28).

