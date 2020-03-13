menu

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts, Statements Addressing Various Aspects Of COVID-19

Mar 13, 2020

Council on Foreign Relations: African Health Systems Brace for Coronavirus
John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa Policy Studies at CFR (3/12).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: Africa and COVID-19: Facts, figures, and myths
Bertha Serwa Ayi, adjunct assistant professor of medicine at the Kansas Health Sciences Center, adjunct lecturer at the University of Development Studies, Ghana, infectious disease specialist, and fellow at the American College of Physicians (FACP) and the Infectious Disease Society of America (3/12).

Médecins Sans Frontières: As coronavirus spreads, evacuating Greece’s squalid refugee camps is more urgent than ever (3/12).

UNAIDS: Successful global epidemic responses put people at the center
Winnie Byanyima, executive director at UNAIDS (3/12).

World Economic Forum: The coronavirus fallout may be worse for women than men. Here’s why
Rosamond Hutt, senior writer for formative content at the World Economic Forum (3/12).

