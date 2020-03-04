menu

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On COVID-19

Mar 04, 2020

Center for Global Development: Containing the Epidemic: Should Schools Close for Coronavirus?
Ana Luiza Minardi, research assistant, Susannah Hares, co-director of education policy and senior policy fellow, and Lee Crawfurd, senior research associate, all at CGD (2/28).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: COVID-19: Invest now, or pay later
Bertha Serwa Ayi, adjunct assistant professor at the Nebraska Medical Center and adjunct lecturer at the University of Development Studies, Ghana (3/3).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: COVID 19: Worsening PPE shortages threaten responses to outbreaks, WHO warns
Antigone Barton, writer and editor of Science Speaks (3/3).

ONE: Coronavirus: Collective global action is necessary
Gayle Smith, president and CEO of the ONE Campaign (3/3).

