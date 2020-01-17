menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

WHO Confirms 3 New Ebola Cases In DRC Outbreak As MSF Warns Of Increase In Violence In Region

Jan 17, 2020

CIDRAP News: Three new Ebola cases confirmed as MSF warns of instability
“The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) online Ebola dashboard shows 3 newly confirmed cases [Thursday] in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising the outbreak total to 3,409. Officials also noted 1 new fatality, which boosts the death toll to 2,236. Officials are still investigating 516 suspected cases. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that the outbreak is still out of control. And in research news, a study [published Thursday] explores the link between ongoing violence in the outbreak region and virus transmissibility…” (Soucheray, 1/16).

Additional coverage of the DRC Ebola outbreak is available from PBS NewsHour and VOA News.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.