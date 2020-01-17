WHO Confirms 3 New Ebola Cases In DRC Outbreak As MSF Warns Of Increase In Violence In Region

CIDRAP News: Three new Ebola cases confirmed as MSF warns of instability

“The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) online Ebola dashboard shows 3 newly confirmed cases [Thursday] in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising the outbreak total to 3,409. Officials also noted 1 new fatality, which boosts the death toll to 2,236. Officials are still investigating 516 suspected cases. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that the outbreak is still out of control. And in research news, a study [published Thursday] explores the link between ongoing violence in the outbreak region and virus transmissibility…” (Soucheray, 1/16).

