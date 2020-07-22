WHO Warns Of ‘Serious Funding Gap’ For New Ebola Outbreak In DRC

AP: WHO warns new Ebola outbreak in Congo faces funding gap

“The World Health Organization said Tuesday it is facing a ‘serious funding gap’ to battle the new outbreak of Ebola in remote corners of northern Congo amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The $1.75 million raised so far will only last for a few more weeks, the WHO warned, adding that the response effort is particularly expensive because of how difficult it is to get health teams and supplies into the densely forested area…” (Okamba, 7/21).

The BMJ: Lessons from Ebola as DRC grapples with conflict, measles, and covid-19

“…DRC’s health system continues to be stretched. The country is struggling to control the world’s largest measles outbreak, which started in 2019 in the south east and has shown numbers exceeding the Ebola epidemic with around 7,000 deaths from over 375,000 confirmed cases. Children under 5 account for 74% of infections and nearly 9 in 10 deaths. And then there is covid-19…” (Adepoju, 7/21).