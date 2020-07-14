New Ebola Outbreak In Western DRC Growing, WHO Emergencies Chief Warns

Al Jazeera: ‘Great concern’ as new Ebola outbreak grows in western DR Congo

“Ebola is spreading in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, said on Monday that 48 cases had been confirmed in DRC’s Equateur province since authorities announced a new outbreak there on June 1. There were three additional probable cases, he said, while a total of 20 people have died…” (7/13).