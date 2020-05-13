menu

While Some Countries Ease Restrictions, Others Reenact Lockdowns After Seeing COVID-19 Resurgence Following Loosening

May 13, 2020

Washington Post: As some countries ease up, others are reimposing lockdowns amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections
“As many parts of the world, including the United States, explore ways to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, countries that had already opened up are closing down again after renewed spikes in infections. Such a resurgence of cases had been widely predicted by experts, but these increasing numbers come as a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead as countries chafing under the social and economic burdens of keeping their citizens indoors weigh the pros and cons of allowing people to move around again…” (Sly et al., 5/13).

