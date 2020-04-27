Virus Lockdowns Increase Tension, Violence In Some Countries; New Zealand Begins Easing Restrictions; Chile Moves Ahead With ‘Immunity Card’ Plans Despite WHO Warnings

AFRICA

Global Press Journal: As Coronavirus Bears Down, Zimbabwe’s HIV Crisis Worsens (Masiyiwa, 4/26).

The Guardian: ‘It’s just beginning here’: Africa turns to testing as pandemic grips the continent (Burke, 4/26).

VOA: COVID-19 Frightens Malaria Patients in Cameroon (Kindzeka, 4/25).

VOA: As Militaries Enforce Coronavirus Quarantine, Experts Warn of Escalating Violence (Solomon, 4/24).

Xinhua: Roundup: Kenya urges world to step up fight against malaria amid COVID-19 outbreak (4/26).

ASIA

New York Times: Vanquish the Virus? Australia and New Zealand Aim to Show the Way (Cave, 2/24).

NPR: Praised For Curbing COVID-19, New Zealand’s Leader Eases Country’s Strict Lockdown (McCarthy, 4/25).

Quartz: Why India shouldn’t mimic the West in the fight against coronavirus (Khullar, 4/26).

Reuters: More than two million Australians download COVID-19 app, testing expands (Packham/Pandey, 4/26).

U.N. News: From bustling streets to lockdown: Bangladesh and the U.N. mobilize to fight COVID-19: a U.N. Resident Coordinator blog (4/26).

EUROPE

AP: Virus lockdown raises tensions in France’s poorest areas (Ganley/Garriga 4/26).

AP: As virus lockdown eases, Italy ponders what went wrong (Winfield, 4/26).

AP: Many failures combined to unleash death on Italy’s Lombardy (Winfield, 4/26).

The Guardian: How has the coronavirus transformed Spain? (Rao, 4/26).

POLITICO: Italy and Spain announce plans to ease coronavirus lockdowns further (Kayali, 4/26).

The Telegraph: U.K. coronavirus deaths reach 20,000 — 10 percent of global fatalities (Roberts et al., 4/25).

U.N. News: Greece: COVID-19 pandemic a further risk to refugee child education (4/27).

LATIN AMERICA

Reuters: Chile to push ahead with coronavirus ‘release certificates’ despite WHO warning (Sherwood, 4/26).

Reuters: Hungry Venezuela’s crops rot in fields for lack of fuel (Polanco et al., 4/24).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Israeli court takes step to halt phone tracking amid virus (Zion, 4/26).

NORTH AMERICA

New York Times: Prescriptions Surged as Trump Praised Drugs in Coronavirus Fight (Gabler et al., 4/25).

Reuters: Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 (Bhalla, 4/25).