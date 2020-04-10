War-Torn Yemen Records 1st Coronavirus Case; COVID-19 Becomes Leading Cause Of Death Per Day In U.S.; U.K. PM Leaves ICU, Still Under Treatment

AFRICA

The Guardian: Foreigners targeted in Central African Republic as coronavirus fears grow (Losh, 4/10).

New Humanitarian: Zimbabwe’s triple threat: Coronavirus, food shortages, and an economy in meltdown (Mukeredzi, 4/9).

Reuters: In Uganda, mothers in labor die amidst coronavirus lockdown (Biryabarema/Akwiri, 4/9).

Reuters: Some African countries heading for coronavirus peak in weeks: WHO (Carsten et al., 4/9).

ASIA

Foreign Policy: Taiwan Is Exporting Its Coronavirus Successes to the World (Aspinwall, 4/9).

The Guardian: ‘Delivers the stats like no other’: New Zealand’s Covid-19 crush on health chief (Roy, 4/9).

NBC News: Taiwan’s coronavirus success bolsters case for joining WHO, experts say (Sui, 4/9).

EUROPE

The Hill: Italy reports 4,204 new cases of coronavirus (Axelrod, 4/9).

New York Times: Iceland’s ‘Test Everyone’ Goal Has Skeptics, but It May Be Working (Ortiz, 4/9).

NPR: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves ICU Amid Treatment For COVID-19 (Dwyer, 4/9).

Reuters: Spain’s coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last (Keeley/Landauro, 4/10).

The Telegraph: No end to lockdown in sight as U.K. coronavirus deaths rise by 938 in a day (Fawehinmi et al., 4/9).

LATIN AMERICA

New York Times: Indigenous Groups Isolated by Coronavirus Face Another Threat: Hunger (Turkewitz et al., 4/9).

Reuters: Brazil minister resists calls for wider use of hydroxychloroquine (Paraguassu et al., 4/9).

Reuters: Chile plans ‘release certificates’ for recovered coronavirus patients (Laing, 4/9).

MIDDLE EAST

Al Jazeera: Coronavirus widespread among Saudi royal family: Report (4/9).

Reuters: War-ravaged Yemen confirms first coronavirus case, braces for more (Ghobari et al., 4/10).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: PM: Canada’s first wave of cases won’t end until the summer (Gillies, 4/9).

AP: Mexico City seeks to help home-bound, homeless in pandemic (4/10).

Newsweek: Coronavirus Becomes Number One Cause of Death Per Day in U.S., Surpassing Heart Disease and Cancer (Impelli, 4/9).