Nigerian Researchers Race To Develop COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics; India Sets Record For Daily Case Count; Bolsonaro Tests Positive Again, Continues To Tout Unproven Drug; U.S. Virgin Islands Hit Hard

AFRICA

AFP: In Nigeria, African researchers blaze a trail in virus fight (Bouillon, 7/16).

Financial Times: Teamwork helps Zimbabwe pupils shut out of class by Covid-19 (Bell, 7/15).

Health24: 73 countries are running out of HIV medication due to pandemic. Is SA on that list? (7/15).

NPR: A COVID-19 Success Story In Rwanda: Free Testing, Robot Caregivers (Beaubien, 7/15).

PBS NewsHour: Ebola finally defeated, Congo faces COVID-19 (Villamizar, 7/15).

Reuters: Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against COVID-19’s spread (George et al., 7/14).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: In African villages, coronavirus sparks fears of a spike in malaria deaths (Hayden, 7/15).

VOA News: South Africa Lockdown Deprives Needy Children of Food (Puglisi, 7/15).

ASIA

AFP/Al Jazeera: Bangladesh arrests hospital owner over fake coronavirus results (7/16).

CNBC: How Taiwan beat the coronavirus (Farr/Gao, 7/15).

Devex: In India, prime minister’s relief fund for COVID-19 jeopardizes NGO sector (Byatnal, 7/16).

NPR: India Sets Record For Its Daily Coronavirus Count (Frayer, 7/16).

NPR: Indonesia Stumbles As Coronavirus Cases Surge (Sullivan, 7/16).

NPR: Melbourne, On COVID-19 Lockdown, Reports Record Case Count (Neuman, 7/16).

Reuters: Tokyo declares coronavirus red alert as situation ‘rather severe’ (Park/Kim, 7/14).

Reuters: Afghanistan faces ‘grim’ economic outlook as pandemic wipes out growth: World Bank (Sediqi/Greenfield, 7/15).

EUROPE

Bloomberg: European Stocks Jump to One-Month High on Vaccine Optimism (Jagadeesh/Galouchko, 7/15).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Reuters: Brazil’s Bolsonaro, infected with COVID-19, touts unproven drug (Rochabrun et al., 7/15).

Washington Post: Barbados wants you to work from its beaches during the pandemic (Taylor, 7/16).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: As Israel virus cases surge, government weighs new lockdown (Zion, 7/16).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Confirmed U.S. virus cases rise amid new global restrictions (Tucker et al., 7/16).

The Atlantic: America Should Prepare for a Double Pandemic (Yong, 7/15).

MSN: The Biggest Coronavirus Hotspot No One Is Talking About (Hall, 7/15).

VICE: The U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Could Be 240,000 by November (Gilbert, 7/15).

Washington Post: Canada’s coronavirus performance hasn’t been perfect. But it’s done far better than the U.S. (Coletta, 7/15).