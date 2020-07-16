Nigerian Researchers Race To Develop COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics; India Sets Record For Daily Case Count; Bolsonaro Tests Positive Again, Continues To Tout Unproven Drug; U.S. Virgin Islands Hit Hard
AFRICA
AFP: In Nigeria, African researchers blaze a trail in virus fight (Bouillon, 7/16).
Financial Times: Teamwork helps Zimbabwe pupils shut out of class by Covid-19 (Bell, 7/15).
Health24: 73 countries are running out of HIV medication due to pandemic. Is SA on that list? (7/15).
NPR: A COVID-19 Success Story In Rwanda: Free Testing, Robot Caregivers (Beaubien, 7/15).
PBS NewsHour: Ebola finally defeated, Congo faces COVID-19 (Villamizar, 7/15).
Reuters: Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against COVID-19’s spread (George et al., 7/14).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: In African villages, coronavirus sparks fears of a spike in malaria deaths (Hayden, 7/15).
VOA News: South Africa Lockdown Deprives Needy Children of Food (Puglisi, 7/15).
ASIA
AFP/Al Jazeera: Bangladesh arrests hospital owner over fake coronavirus results (7/16).
CNBC: How Taiwan beat the coronavirus (Farr/Gao, 7/15).
Devex: In India, prime minister’s relief fund for COVID-19 jeopardizes NGO sector (Byatnal, 7/16).
NPR: India Sets Record For Its Daily Coronavirus Count (Frayer, 7/16).
NPR: Indonesia Stumbles As Coronavirus Cases Surge (Sullivan, 7/16).
NPR: Melbourne, On COVID-19 Lockdown, Reports Record Case Count (Neuman, 7/16).
Reuters: Tokyo declares coronavirus red alert as situation ‘rather severe’ (Park/Kim, 7/14).
Reuters: Afghanistan faces ‘grim’ economic outlook as pandemic wipes out growth: World Bank (Sediqi/Greenfield, 7/15).
EUROPE
Bloomberg: European Stocks Jump to One-Month High on Vaccine Optimism (Jagadeesh/Galouchko, 7/15).
LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Reuters: Brazil’s Bolsonaro, infected with COVID-19, touts unproven drug (Rochabrun et al., 7/15).
Washington Post: Barbados wants you to work from its beaches during the pandemic (Taylor, 7/16).
MIDDLE EAST
AP: As Israel virus cases surge, government weighs new lockdown (Zion, 7/16).
NORTH AMERICA
AP: Confirmed U.S. virus cases rise amid new global restrictions (Tucker et al., 7/16).
The Atlantic: America Should Prepare for a Double Pandemic (Yong, 7/15).
MSN: The Biggest Coronavirus Hotspot No One Is Talking About (Hall, 7/15).
VICE: The U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Could Be 240,000 by November (Gilbert, 7/15).
Washington Post: Canada’s coronavirus performance hasn’t been perfect. But it’s done far better than the U.S. (Coletta, 7/15).