Violence Threatens Ebola Prevention Efforts In DRC As Measles Outbreak Continues To Spread To All Country’s Provinces

AP: U.N.: Spike in violence may jeopardize ending Ebola in Congo

“The World Health Organization on Friday noted ‘a very dangerous and alarming development’ in efforts to end the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, warning that the eruption of violence may re-ignite the epidemic…” (11/22).

BBC News: DR Congo measles: Nearly 5,000 dead in major outbreak

“Measles has killed nearly 5,000 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019, authorities said, after the disease spread to all the provinces in the country. Close to a quarter of a million people have been infected this year alone…” (11/21).

Additional coverage of the DRC Ebola outbreak is available from Big Picture Science and CIDRAP News.