DRC Marks Official End To 2nd Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Ever, Continues To Face Measles Epidemic, COVID-19, Another Ebola Outbreak

AP: Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

“Eastern Congo marked an official end Thursday to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed 2,280 people over nearly two years, as armed rebels and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines. Thursday’s milestone was overshadowed, though, by the enormous health challenges still facing Congo: the world’s largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of COVID-19, and another new Ebola outbreak in the north…” (Maliro et al., 6/25).

