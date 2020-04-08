menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

As DRC Ebola Outbreak Nears Official End, Measles Epidemic Continues To Spread In Country, Worldwide

Apr 08, 2020

Al Jazeera: Measles: In Ebola’s shadow, a quiet killer is on a rampage in DRC
“…Since the start of 2019, the DRC’s measles epidemic has infected more than 341,000 people and killed some 6,400, taking almost three times as many lives as Ebola over the same period…” (Murray, 4/7).

New Humanitarian: Briefing: As Congo’s Ebola epidemic draws to a close, coronavirus concerns and relapse risks
“The Democratic Republic of Congo’s deadliest ever Ebola outbreak appears to be drawing to a close, but aid groups have cautioned against scaling down response efforts too quickly amid concerns of survivors relapsing, the infection living on in body fluids, and a growing number of COVID-19 cases spreading across the country…” (Kleinfeld, 4/7).

Additional coverage of increasing numbers of measles-related deaths worldwide is available from Nature.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.