Violence, Insecurity Hamper Disease Outbreak Responses In DRC, Where Measles, Ebola Continue To Spread, Editorial Says

Jan 21, 2020

Washington Post: The lessons we can learn from Congo’s measles outbreak
Editorial Board

“Spreading faster than Ebola, and with a higher death toll, measles has ravaged all 26 provinces of Congo in a year. … Both outbreaks offer important lessons about fighting infectious disease that should resonate everywhere. … In addition to lack of access to basic health care and suspicions borne of cultural beliefs, the effort is hampered by violence and insecurity. … Millions of people were displaced by violence and thus are without any health care at all. The lesson is that disease and bullets are not separate problems but closely intertwined” (1/20).

