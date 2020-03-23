DRC Ebola Outbreak Wanes While Widespread Measles Outbreak Continues, New COVID-19 Cases Mount

Reuters: In the Shadow of Ebola and Covid-19, Measles Rips Through Congo

“…Underfunded and delayed government vaccination drives in the vast Central African nation have left millions of hard-to-reach children vulnerable. Dud vaccines have left thousands of others at risk without knowing, local and international health workers say, in a nation of 81 million people that is ten times the size of Britain. Complicating matters, authorities have funneled hundreds of millions of dollars and manpower into a 19-month Ebola outbreak in the east that has killed over 2,000 people, weakening efforts to contain measles, health officials say. Ebola is finally on the wane, but COVID-19 threatens to steal the limelight…” (Holland, 3/23).

Global Voices: As Ebola outbreak ends, coronavirus begins in DR Congo

“…The first case was reported in Kinshasa, the capital. The patient is Congolese, 52, who returned to DR Congo from France. Upon arrival, he showed no symptoms. However, he was taken to a clinic in the Commune of Ndji’li, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, who added that health services are working to trace and identify all persons who have been in contact with the patient since March 8, 2020. There are now at least 23 confirmed cases in DR Congo, as of March 22, according to WHO, including one virus-related death…” (Tsongo, 3/22).