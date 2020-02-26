USAID To Scale Down Aid Operations In Houthi-Controlled Areas Of Yemen If Obstruction Does Not Stop, U.S. Official Confirms

Al Jazeera: Yemen: U.S. to stop aid in Houthi areas if rebels do not cooperate

“Aid agency USAID has said it will suspend aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, where most of the country’s people live, if the rebels do not remove impediments obstructing aid operations…” (2/25).

Reuters: Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas: U.S. official

“…Aid agency sources told Reuters earlier this month that Houthi authorities in northern Yemen were obstructing efforts to get food and other help to those in need, to an extent that was no longer tolerable, and that operations would be scaled down. The senior U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed those plans. … The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis and says millions of people are on the verge of starvation…” (Pamuk/Nichols, 2/25).