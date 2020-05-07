U.S. Announces $225M In Emergency Food Aid To Yemen, Urges Aid Operations Be Able To Operate ‘Independently And Neutrally’

Al Jazeera: U.S. announces $225m in emergency food aid to Yemen

“The United States on Wednesday announced it would provide $225m in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs, and called on the Houthis to do more to allow aid operations to operate ‘independently and neutrally.’ U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference that the funding Washington is committing would go to the U.N. World Food Programme’s (WFP) emergency food operation in southern Yemen, as well as its reduced operation in northern Yemen…” (5/6).

“…Yemen is already grappling with the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognized government, and the Houthi movement that drove the government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Around 80% of Yemen’s population, or 24 million people, rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. Yemen has the world’s fourth highest internally displaced population and health care is scarce in rural areas. … Under such circumstances, a gap in aid funding is a major risk…” (Pamuk, 5/6).