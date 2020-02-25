U.S. Plans To Suspend Aid To Houthi-Controlled Regions In Yemen If Impediments To Humanitarian Operations Not Removed

AP: U.S. to stop aid in Yemen’s Houthi areas if rebels don’t budge

“USAID said late Monday that it will suspend aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, where most of the country’s people live, if the rebels don’t remove impediments obstructing aid operations. In a statement, the agency said it informed partners including U.N. agencies about the plan last week. It said the suspension will start in late March if Houthis take no action…” (Michael, 2/24).