USAID Releases Fact Sheets On HIV Epidemic Control In Central Asia

USAID: USAID Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control

This fact sheet provides an overview of the objectives, challenges, and potential solutions of the USAID Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control project in Central Asia, which aims to attain and maintain HIV epidemic control among key populations, improve management and financial systems to scale and sustain government responses to the HIV epidemic, and support the transition of community-based service delivery to local partners (6/15).

USAID: USAID Central Asia HIV Flagship Activity

This fact sheet provides an overview of the activities and achievements of the USAID Central Asia HIV Flagship activity to reduce new HIV infections and HIV-related deaths in three Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan (6/15).