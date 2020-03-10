U.S. House Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Authorizing Funding, Staffing For Women’s Global Development And Prosperity Initiative

The Hill: House lawmakers introduce legislation to promote women’s global empowerment

“…The Development Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, which was launched in February 2018 with White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump — the president’s daughter — at the helm, aims to develop economic stability for 50 million women in developing countries by 2025. The W-GDP Act — led by Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) — would authorize two existing positions at the State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) dedicated to working on the initiative and create an interagency steering group and advocacy counsel to assist with its implementation. The bill would also authorize $200 million annually over the course of half a decade that would be placed in a W-GDP Fund at USAID to fund the programs and ‘prioritize efforts to leverage private sector resources to complement W-GDP efforts and programs’…” (Brufke, 3/9).