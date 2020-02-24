Letter To Editor Criticizes Ivanka Trump’s Silence On Trump Administration’s Reproductive Health Policies

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: Ivanka Trump aids and abets the administration’s assault on reproductive rights

Rebecca Harrington, senior director of advocacy and outreach at Population Connection Action Fund

“…As President Trump’s associates celebrated Ivanka Trump for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, people around the world suffer because of the Trump administration’s egregious reproductive health policies. How does Ms. Trump expect people to become economically empowered when her father’s administration has worked to ensure that they can’t have control over their reproductive lives? … In imposing the [Mexico City policy, also known as the global gag rule,] and blocking funding to the United Nations Population Fund, the Trump administration has harmed the reproductive health of people around the world. … If Ms. Trump cared about empowering women around the world, she would stand up and speak out against the horrendous policies of the Trump administration. Instead, she has aided and abetted one of the worst assaults on reproductive health and rights in recent memory” (2/21).