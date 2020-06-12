menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

USAID Announces Funding For Programs In Global Health Under New Partnerships Initiative

Jun 12, 2020

USAID: Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa Announcing Funding for Programs in Global Health Under the New Partnerships Initiative
In this statement, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa announces funding for the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) to the Americas Foundation as well as new funding opportunities in global health for local partners in five countries — Liberia, Tanzania, Senegal, Mali, and Brazil — to address the COVID-19 pandemic (6/11).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.