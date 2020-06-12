USAID Announces Funding For Programs In Global Health Under New Partnerships Initiative

USAID: Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa Announcing Funding for Programs in Global Health Under the New Partnerships Initiative

In this statement, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa announces funding for the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) to the Americas Foundation as well as new funding opportunities in global health for local partners in five countries — Liberia, Tanzania, Senegal, Mali, and Brazil — to address the COVID-19 pandemic (6/11).