U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo Announces Additional Funding For Global COVID-19 Pandemic Response

U.S. Department of State: Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance Builds Upon U.S. Leadership in the Global COVID-19 Response

In this press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says, “Today, the United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an additional $128 million in global health and humanitarian assistance. This enhanced commitment brings our total to more than $900 million in life-saving global health, humanitarian, and economic assistance to more than 120 countries to-date. The funding announced today includes $100 million in global health funding to support virus prevention, detection, and control. The remaining $28 million announced today will also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable refugees and migrants, including through the provision of humanitarian assistance…” (5/6).