U.S. Plans To Reduce Aid To Afghanistan, U.S. Sources Say

Reuters: Exclusive: Planned $1 billion U.S. aid cut would hit Afghan security force funds

“A planned $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan would come from funds for Afghan security forces, according to three U.S. sources, a step experts said would undercut both Kabul’s ability to fight the Taliban and its leverage to negotiate a peace deal with them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reduction on March 23 and threatened to slash the same amount next year to try to force Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah to end a feud that has helped stall U.S.-led peace-making efforts in Afghanistan…” (Landay et al., 4/5).