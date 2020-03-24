menu

U.S. To Cut Aid To Afghanistan After Failure To Reach Peace Deal, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mar 24, 2020

AP: U.S. shames Afghan leaders’ obstinance as pandemic looms
“Washington’s unprecedented threat to cut $1 billion in Afghanistan funding — a response to the refusal of rivals in Kabul to work together to advance peace — comes at a time when the impoverished nation risks being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. … While the rest of the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, Afghans have vented their frustrations on social networks and local media over the government’s lack of action…” (Gannon/Faiez, 3/24).

Additional reporting on the planned U.S. aid cuts to Afghanistan is available from POLITICO and TIME.

