Afghanistan Maternity Hospital Attack Decried By Governments, Rights Groups; U.S. Blames Islamic State

AP: U.S. blames brutal attack on Afghan maternity hospital on IS

“A U.S. official said Friday the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan carried out this week’s horrific attack on a maternity hospital in a majority Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Kabul, killing 24 people including newborn babies and mothers…” (Gannon/Akhgar, 5/15).

PRI: Shocked Afghans ask why perpetrators targeted a maternity hospital and a funeral

“… ‘Under international humanitarian law, we know that [hospitals] are protected institutions,’ said Hadi Marifat, executive director of the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization. ‘So, any attack on civilian institutions and particularly medical centers and medical facilities is a war crime,’ Marifat said. In fact, in a statement, Human Rights Watch described this week’s attack on the hospital as a war crime…” (Jaafari, 5/14).