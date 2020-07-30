U.S., Chinese Experts Urge More Cooperation To End Pandemic, Improve Public Health Policy During Online Seminar

Xinhua: U.S., Chinese experts urge better cooperation on public health policy

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the globe, experts from the United States and China emphasized at an online seminar Tuesday that cooperation is the silver bullet for battling the global pandemic. During the seminar, co-hosted by the University of Southern California (USC) and the U.S. Heartland China Association, a panel of medical experts and academics discussed the role of public health systems and approaches to more effective public health information, among other issues…” (Pierrepont, 7/29).