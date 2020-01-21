Public-Private Cooperation Critical To Fill Gaps In Pandemic Preparedness, Johns Hopkins, WEF, Gates Foundation Experts Say

Homeland Preparedness News: Public-private cooperation must improve to fill gaps in pandemic preparation, response

“Pandemic preparedness collaboration among private businesses with the public sector is critically important at this time, say experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. … Last week, the World Economic Forum joined with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the John Hopkins Center for Health Security to release a Call to Action document that proposes seven recommendations toward improving responses to such pandemics…” (Riley, 1/20).