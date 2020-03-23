menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

National Security, Public Health Experts Warn Of Deteriorations In U.S.-China Relations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 23, 2020

New York Times: Coronavirus Drives the U.S. and China Deeper Into Global Power Struggle
“…The withering criticism [of China amid the COVID-19 pandemic] is an abrupt change in tone for a president who has long sought to stay on friendly terms with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and who initially praised Mr. Xi’s government for ‘doing a very professional job’ against the epidemic. But as Mr. Trump and top American officials toughen their condemnations of Mr. Xi’s government, national security and public health experts fear that the two world powers are heading into a new Cold War that could seriously undermine joint efforts to quash the virus and salvage the global economy…” (Crowley et al., 3/22).

Additional coverage of U.S.-China relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic is available from The Hill, NBC, and NPR.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.