U.N. Teams Assisting In Samoan Measles Outbreak As Government Takes Steps To Prevent Spread Of Vaccine Misinformation

Dec 06, 2019

“An alleged anti-vaxxer has been charged with ‘incitement against the government vaccination order,’ the Samoan government said Thursday. The government of the Pacific Island nation has shut down in a desperate attempt to fight a deadly measles outbreak that has already claimed 62 lives…” (Mezzofiore, 12/6).

“U.N. teams are on the ground in Samoa as the country combats a deadly measles epidemic. … The U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supplied more than 200,000 vaccines for the campaign, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has brought in emergency medical staff from across the globe…” (12/5).

