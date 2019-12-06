U.N. Teams Assisting In Samoan Measles Outbreak As Government Takes Steps To Prevent Spread Of Vaccine Misinformation

CNN: ‘Anti-vaxxer’ charged as Samoan government battles deadly measles outbreak

“An alleged anti-vaxxer has been charged with ‘incitement against the government vaccination order,’ the Samoan government said Thursday. The government of the Pacific Island nation has shut down in a desperate attempt to fight a deadly measles outbreak that has already claimed 62 lives…” (Mezzofiore, 12/6).

U.N. News: U.N. team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

“U.N. teams are on the ground in Samoa as the country combats a deadly measles epidemic. … The U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supplied more than 200,000 vaccines for the campaign, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has brought in emergency medical staff from across the globe…” (12/5).

Additional coverage of the measles outbreak in Samoa is available from DW and Wall Street Journal.