Samoan Officials Ask Residents Unvaccinated For Measles To Fly Red Flags For Identification By Health Workers In Door-To-Door Campaign

Newsweek: Red Flags To Fly Above Homes Of Unvaccinated In Samoa As Government Shuts Down And Measles Death Toll Rises

“Officials in Samoa have asked families unvaccinated against measles to put a red flag outside their homes, as part of an immunization program to tackle an outbreak that has already claimed the lives of 60 people. A mass door-to-door vaccination campaign is due to take place throughout the Pacific island nation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the government said in a statement…” (Gander, 12/4).

Washington Post: As Samoa fights a deadly measles crisis, unvaccinated people are told to mark homes with red flags

“…Vaccination for all Samoans ages 6 months to 60 will be free, the government said, but the top priority is children under age 4 because they are most at risk of deadly complications and also have the lowest vaccination rates. Of the more than 4,000 cases reported, the government announced Tuesday, 171 were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 90 of those involved children 4 or younger. Most of the deaths to date are from that age group, too…” (Knowles, 12/4).

