Tech Billionaires Form Group Pushing Governments To Focus More On Pandemic Preparedness; POLITICO Examines Future Threats To U.S.; Melinda Gates Discusses U.S. COVID-19 Response

POLITICO: Experts Knew a Pandemic Was Coming. Here’s What They’re Worried About Next

“You might feel blindsided by the coronavirus, but warnings about a looming pandemic have been there for decades. … It makes you wonder: What else are we missing? What other catastrophes are coming that we aren’t planning for, but that could disrupt our lives, homes, jobs or our broader society in the next few years or decades? … What follows is POLITICO Magazine’s ‘Domestic Threat Assessment’ — a list of the most significant events that might impact the United States over the next 30 to 50 years…” (Graff, 5/7).

POLITICO: Melinda Gates gives Trump administration ‘D-minus’ for coronavirus response

“Melinda Gates on Thursday gave the Trump administration low marks for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that more money is needed for testing and vaccine development in the United States and across the world. Gates — co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has donated billions of dollars to health research — gave the administration a ‘D-minus’ grade for its handling of the outbreak, citing a lack of a coordinated, national response. She said governors were stepping up with ’50 different homegrown state solutions,’ instead of a national response coming from the top…” (Ward, 5/7).

Vox: Tech billionaires are already mounting a pressure campaign to prevent the next pandemic

“…How can we make sure a devastating pandemic never happens again? That’s one of the main focuses for a group formed by major tech philanthropists including Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt, who are behind a new push to cajole overseas governments to more fully fund international institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO). The group, called the Pandemic Action Network, is behind the #MaskingForAFriend campaign that seeks to change personal behavior. But its more important ambition is to change government behavior. This initiative is one of the more forward-looking attempts from philanthropy to shape what the world looks like after the crisis, and one of the few focused on political advocacy…” (Schleifer, 5/7).