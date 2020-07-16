Gates Foundation Pushing U.S. Congress For More Action On COVID-19 Pandemic; Melinda Gates Warns Ignoring Women In Responses, Recovery Could Cost $5T

Financial Times: Bill and Melinda Gates lobby U.S. Congress for tougher virus action

“The $46bn Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pushing the U.S. Congress for tougher action to stop the spread of coronavirus to counter what its founders see as an anti-science stance by the Trump administration. Speaking to the Financial Times, Melinda Gates, who leads the foundation with her husband, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, said she was ‘deeply’ disappointed by the stance of President Donald Trump over Covid-19 and anticipated repercussions in the upcoming election…” (Tett/Talman, 7/15).

The Guardian: Ignoring effects of Covid-19 on women could cost $5tn, warns Melinda Gates

“The failure of leaders to take into account the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on women, and their roles in lessening its harm, will mean a long, slow recovery that could cost the world economy trillions of dollars, Melinda Gates has warned. Even a four-year delay in programs that promote gender equality, such as advancing women’s digital and financial inclusion, would wipe a potential $5tn (£4tn) from global GDP by 2030. ‘As policymakers work to protect and rebuild economies, their response must account for the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on women, and the unique roles women will have to play in mitigating the pandemic’s harm,’ Gates said in a paper published on Wednesday…” (Ford, 7/15).