Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Discuss Trump’s Decision To Withdrawal From WHO, COVID-19; Some Experts Express Concern Over Gates Foundation Being Largest WHO Donor If U.S. Terminates Relationship

Devex: ‘Big concerns’ over Gates foundation’s potential to become largest WHO donor

“If the United States government withdraws from the World Health Organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is poised to become the agency’s top donor. The potential of this change is raising questions about what such influence from a single private foundation could mean…” (Cheney, 6/5).

STAT: Bill Gates expresses disappointment with Trump’s WHO decision — and hopes it can be walked back

“Philanthropist Bill Gates expressed disappointment with President Trump’s announcement that the United States would withdraw from the World Health Organization, saying that the agency was critical to the global effort to eliminate polio — and to respond to future epidemics…” (Branswell, 6/4).

TIME: Melinda Gates Lays Out Her Biggest Concern For the Next Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic

“…Ahead of the June 4 [GAVI] pledge event, TIME spoke with Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda Gates about equitable solutions to COVID-19, the need for optimism in times of anxiety, and what will happen to the WHO…” (Ducharme, 6/4).