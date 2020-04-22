South Africa Deploys Thousands Of Health Workers To Get Ahead Of COVID-19; Singapore’s Migrant Workers Vulnerable To Virus; Italy Sees 1st Drop In Active Cases

AFRICA

The Guardian: Zimbabwe faces malaria outbreak as it locks down to counter coronavirus (Chingono, 4/21).

Washington Post: South Africa is hunting down coronavirus with thousands of health workers (Mogotsi/Bearak, 4/21).

ASIA

Devex: COVID-19 halts Northern Triangle migration, but deportations continue (Welsh, 4/21).

New Humanitarian: Bracing for the coronavirus in Myanmar’s rebel-held borderlands (Htusan, 4/21).

New York Times: How Coronavirus Infected Some, but Not All, in a Restaurant (Chang, 4/20).

Reuters: India presidential palace isolates 500 over virus scare, Pakistan’s Khan to be tested (Miglani et al., 4/21).

Reuters: Vietnam’s leadership, public showing strong response to contain coronavirus: WHO (Petty, 4/21).

Washington Post: Singapore Lost Control of its Coronavirus Outbreak, and Migrant Workers are the Victims (Mahtani/Chowdhury, 4/21).

EUROPE

The Guardian: Boy with Covid-19 did not transmit disease to more than 170 contacts (Sample, 4/21).

NPR: Italy Finally Sees Its 1st Drop In Active Coronavirus Cases (Chappell, 4/21).

POLITICO: Moscow’s coronavirus offensive (Roberts, 4/21).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Brazil’s government, states fight for pandemic supplies (Jeantet, 4/22).

Reuters: Masks reused and bodies mount as Peru strains under coronavirus (Aquino, 4/22).

MIDDLE EAST

Washington Post: Lebanon is in a big mess. But on coronavirus, it’s doing something right (Sly, 4/22).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Timeline reset: CDC confirms weeks-earlier California deaths (Beam, 4/22)

The Atlantic: Let Volunteers Take the COVID Challenge (Friedersdorf, 4/21).

The Hill: CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus might be ‘more difficult’ (Budryk, 4/21).

POLITICO: ‘A crippling blow to America’s prestige’: The government struggles to meet the moment (White, 4/21).

Reuters: CDC chief warns second COVID-19 wave may be worse, arriving with flu season (Gorman, 4/21).

Science: United States should allow volunteers to be infected with coronavirus to test vaccines, lawmakers argue (Cohen, 4/21).