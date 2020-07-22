COVID-19 Challenges Access To Health Care In Asia, Latin America; Lebanon’s Hospitals Feel Strain Of Pandemic; Trump Endorses Masks, Says U.S. Coronavirus Outbreaks Will Get Worse

AFRICA

Nature: Ebola prepared these countries for coronavirus — but now even they are floundering (Maxmen, 7/21).

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus vaccine trials in South Africa no ‘magic bullet’ as cases soar (Oliver, 7/21).

ASIA

AP: Over 22% of people in Delhi have had virus, study indicates (Schmall/Ghosal, 7/21).

Bloomberg: Singapore Grapples With Deadly Dengue as Fever Rages Alongside Covid-19 (Wei/Varley, 7/20).

Devex: Q&A: Is ‘gross national happiness’ the key to Bhutan escaping the pandemic? (Politzer, 7/22).

The Guardian: ‘Coronavirus ruined everything’: the long wait for new limbs in Kurdistan (Edwards, 7/22).

The Telegraph: Pandemic prompts surge in child marriage and violence towards girls in Asia (Smith, 7/21).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Chatbots, motorbikes: Southeast Asia HIV centers adapt to coronavirus (Chandran, 7/21).

EUROPE

Reuters: Spain to give 1.7 billion euros in coronavirus aid to developing countries (7/21).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Bolivia police recover 420 dead in possible COVID-19 cases (7/22).

AP: Pandemic poses challenges for Argentines seeking therapy (Calatrava, 7/21).

AP: PAHO waits for Nicaragua to approve visit by virus experts (7/21).

The Hill: Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down in the Americas, WHO official says (Guzman, 7/21).

The Hill: Greta Thunberg is donating $114K to tackle the coronavirus in the Amazon (Guzman, 7/21).

NPR: Brazil Tops 80,000 COVID-19 Deaths As 2 Government Ministers Test Positive For Virus (Neuman, 7/21).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Crisis hits Lebanon’s hospitals, among the best in Mideast (El Deeb, 7/22).

AP: Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases (El Deeb, 7/21).

U.N. News: COVID-19 scapegoating triggers fresh displacement in Yemen, warns migration agency (7/21).

U.N. News: Israel-Palestine: Breakdown in cooperation over COVID, now putting lives at risk (7/21).

NORTH AMERICA

New York Times: Trump, in a Shift, Endorses Masks and Says Virus Will Get Worse (Baker, 7/21).

New York Times: Coronavirus Infections Much Higher Than Reported Cases in Parts of U.S., Study Shows (Mandavilli, 7/21).

STAT: Actual Covid-19 case count could be 6 to 24 times higher than official estimates, CDC study shows (Joseph, 7/21).

Washington Post: Trump says the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will ‘get worse before it gets better’ (Wan et al., 7/21).

Washington Post: Former CDC chief: Most states fail to report data key to controlling the coronavirus pandemic (Sun, 7/21).