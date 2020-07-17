Some Democratic Members Of Congress Question Why U.S. DFC Working On Domestic Pandemic Issues

NPR: Trump Redirects Foreign Aid Agency To Work On Pandemic. Congress Has Questions

“The renewed surge in coronavirus cases has left some states once again scrambling to find supplies of masks, gowns, gloves, and other medical supplies. The shortages have drawn attention to President Trump’s plan to help rebuild the national stockpile of these supplies — a plan that involves a little-known foreign aid agency. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) is just getting started on its new pandemic assignment. But the fact that it is involved at all is being questioned by some Democratic members of Congress who have called for an independent review of the agency’s activities. They want to know why this new foreign aid agency, which has been up and running for less than a year, needs to be working on this daunting domestic issue…” (Ordoñez, 7/17).