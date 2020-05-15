menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Trump Signs Executive Order Allowing U.S. DFC To Invest In Domestic COVID-19 Response

May 15, 2020

Devex: Trump authorizes U.S. DFC to invest in domestic COVID-19 response
“U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday giving the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation the authority to invest domestically to improve supply chains and shore up production of strategic resources in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The move was a surprise to some development experts who questioned why an agency with an international development mandate was the right fit to manage the task…” (Saldinger, 5/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.