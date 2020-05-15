Trump Signs Executive Order Allowing U.S. DFC To Invest In Domestic COVID-19 Response

Devex: Trump authorizes U.S. DFC to invest in domestic COVID-19 response

“U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday giving the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation the authority to invest domestically to improve supply chains and shore up production of strategic resources in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The move was a surprise to some development experts who questioned why an agency with an international development mandate was the right fit to manage the task…” (Saldinger, 5/15).