U.S. International DFC Working To Reshore Manufacturing Of PPE, Generic Drugs, Pharmaceutical Ingredients Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, CEO Says

Reuters: Exclusive: New U.S. development agency could loan billions for reshoring, official says

“U.S. government financing for projects to return critical supply chains to the United States as part of coronavirus response efforts could reach tens of billions of dollars and clients may include a projected $12 billion Taiwanese semiconductor plant, the head of the agency managing the funds told Reuters. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. is talking to companies about reshoring the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, generic drugs, and pharmaceutical ingredients, DFC Chief Executive Adam Boehler said in an interview on Monday…” (Lawder, 6/23).