menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. International DFC Working To Reshore Manufacturing Of PPE, Generic Drugs, Pharmaceutical Ingredients Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, CEO Says

Jun 24, 2020

Reuters: Exclusive: New U.S. development agency could loan billions for reshoring, official says
“U.S. government financing for projects to return critical supply chains to the United States as part of coronavirus response efforts could reach tens of billions of dollars and clients may include a projected $12 billion Taiwanese semiconductor plant, the head of the agency managing the funds told Reuters. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. is talking to companies about reshoring the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, generic drugs, and pharmaceutical ingredients, DFC Chief Executive Adam Boehler said in an interview on Monday…” (Lawder, 6/23).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.