Several G7 Leaders Rebuke Trump Over WHO Funding Suspension; Group Agrees To WHO Review, Reform, Commits To Coordinated Response To COVID-19

POLITICO: G7 leaders chide Trump over WHO funding stop

“Several world leaders have rebuked Donald Trump for his decision to stop funding the World Health Organization, telling the president that multilateral cooperation is essential to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of the G7 — which consists of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, and Canada, plus the European Union — met via videoconference on Thursday to coordinate national responses to the disease. Yet Trump’s sudden announcement Tuesday night that he would halt funding to the WHO overshadowed the discussion…” (Von Der Burchard/Cooper, 4/16).

Reuters: G7 seeks WHO review and reform, commits to coordinated virus response: White House

“Leaders from the G7 group of industrialized nations on Thursday called for a review and reform process at the World Health Organization and agreed to ensure a coordinated global approach to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said. ‘G7 leaders agreed to remain committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure a strong and coordinated global response to this health crisis and the associated humanitarian and economic calamity and to launch a strong and sustainable recovery,’ the White House said in a statement after a video conference call between the leaders…” (Mason/Holland, 4/16).

AP: Trump faces global resistance to US plan to cut WHO funding (Superville, 4/16).

Bloomberg: Merkel Defends WHO in G-7 Leaders Call After Trump’s Attack (Wingrove/Donahue, 4/16).

The Guardian: G7 backing for WHO leaves Trump isolated at virtual summit (Wintour, 4/16).

Reuters: Japan PM Abe backs WHO on coronavirus, in contrast with ally Trump (Kajimoto/Mallard, 4/17).

Reuters: Germany’s Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation (Chambers, 4/16).

Reuters: China will have to answer hard questions on coronavirus outbreak: U.K. foreign minister (Bruce et al., 4/16).