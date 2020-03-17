G7 Leaders Agree To Cooperate On COVID-19 Pandemic Response

AP: G7 leaders try to ease tension, vow to coordinate on virus

“The United States and its top economic allies pledged Monday to more closely share real-time information about the coronavirus and the availability of medical equipment and to support jobs, global trade, and investment. They also vowed to bolster science, research, and technology and work to restore public confidence about the pandemic threatening the world’s economy…” (Riechmann et al., 3/16).

The Hill: Trump, G7 leaders agree to cooperate on coronavirus response

“… ‘The leaders discussed efforts to accelerate the national health and economic responses to the coronavirus pandemic in order to save lives and restore economic growth,’ White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on the teleconference, which took place Monday morning. … In a joint statement, the leaders called the coronavirus pandemic a ‘human tragedy and a global health crisis, which also poses major risks for the world economy’…” (Chalfant, 3/16).

Reuters: U.K.’s Johnson sees agreement within G7 on fiscal stimulus

“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there was agreement amongst G7 countries that there should be fiscal stimulus to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic…” (Holton et al., 3/16).

Additional coverage of the G7 meeting is available from BBC, CNN, and The Guardian.